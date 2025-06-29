Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, predicted XIs and more

Bayern Munich will be geared up to take on Flamengo in a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup encounter. The round of 16 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bayern Munich started the tournament on a high note by defeating Auckland City 10-0 and securing a 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors. However, their choice to rest key players in the final Group C clash against Benfica proved costly. Despite creating numerous chances, they lost 1-0 and allowed Benfica to clinch first place. They will seek to bounce back.

Flamengo, the Group D champions, on the other hand, impressed with convincing wins over Esperance Tunis and Chelsea, followed by a 1-1 draw against LAFC with a rotated squad. They will now want to continue with the momentum of being unbeatable and claim win.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich - Match Details Date: June 29 in the United States, June 30 in India

Time: 4:00 PM ET (June 26) | 1:30 AM IST (June 30)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium inMiami Gardens, Florida, United States.

Team news Flamengo Nicolas de la Cruz has been sidelined by injury. The midfield trio of Gerson, Erick Pulgar, and Jorginho is expected to control the center. on the other hand, Ayrton Lucas and Leo Pereira are likely to strengthen the defense. Gonzalo Plata is expected to start on the wing. Giorgian De Arrascaeta, the Uruguayan star, who has been in scintillating form with nine goals in nine Brasileirao matches will be someone to watch for.

Bayern Munich Bayern is expected to bounce back with a full-strength squad after their previous loss to Benfica. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Kingsley Coman are likely to lead the attack, with Jonathan Tah expected to strengthen the defense. Jamal Musiala, yet to start in the tournament, could be a part of the starting lineup in the upcoming game.

However, Thomas Tuchel will be missing key defenders Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito due to injuries.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich - Predicted lineups Flamengo predicted XIs:Rossi, Varela, Leo Oritz, Danilo, Alex Sandro, E. Araujo, Allan, L. Araujo, Henrique, Everton, Pedro.

Bayern Munich predicted XIs:Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Musiala, Palhinha, Olise, Kane, Gnabry.