Fluminense FC vs Dortmund Borussia Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tie, FLU vs BVB probable XIs

Fluminense FC, Brazilian club will begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign on Tuesday (June 17) against against Germanany's Borussia Dortmund in their Group F match at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. Interestingly, Fluminense and Dortmund earned their spots in the tournament via the ranking-based qualification systems of CONMEBOL and UEFA, respectively. Before the game begins, here are all the details about the FLU vs BVB clash.

Current form Dortmund’s Club World Cup Debut

Borussia Dortmund enter the Club World Cup for the first time, securing their spot as 2024 UEFA Champions League finalists. Despite not clinching the Bundesliga since 2012, they finished the recent season in the top four, gaining momentum. Coach Niko Kovac aims to carry this energy into the tournament, with Dortmund favored to top Group F.

Fluminense’s Challenges

Fluminense FC are making their second Club World Cup appearance, having reached the final in 2023 after winning the Copa Libertadores. However, Manchester City crushed them 4-0 in that final. The Brazilian team led by Renato Gaucho, failed to defend their 2023 continental title or qualify for this year’s edition.

Fluminense FC vs Borussia Dortmund - Match Details Date: June 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET (June 17) | 9:30 PM IST (June 17)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Fluminense FC vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XIs Fluminense FC (4-3-3): Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Rene; Thiago Santos, Martinelli, Nonato; Arias, Serna, Everaldo

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy