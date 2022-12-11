A day after being stunned by the African nation Morocco at the quarterfinal match at Al Thumama Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal's star player Cristiano Ronaldo share a cryptic post on Instagram.
A day after being stunned by the African nation Morocco at the quarterfinal match at Al Thumama Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal's star player Cristiano Ronaldo share a cryptic post on Instagram.
In his post, Ronaldo said that his dream of winning a World Cup for Portugal has ended after the shock loss to Morocco.
In his post, Ronaldo said that his dream of winning a World Cup for Portugal has ended after the shock loss to Morocco.
"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," Ronaldo captioned the post.
"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," Ronaldo captioned the post.
This was most likely the 5th and the last world cup. In his post, the 37-year-old Portuguese player said that he will always be grateful to the Portuguese people, who have supported him over the years.
This was most likely the 5th and the last world cup. In his post, the 37-year-old Portuguese player said that he will always be grateful to the Portuguese people, who have supported him over the years.
"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream," he wrote.
"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream," he wrote.
However, didn't reveal anything regarding his future. "Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country," Ronaldo wrote.
However, didn't reveal anything regarding his future. "Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country," Ronaldo wrote.
"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions," he concluded.
"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions," he concluded.
On Saturday, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal and became the first African nation to reach semi-finals of FIFA World Cup. For Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri scored a goal at the 42nd-minute.
On Saturday, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal and became the first African nation to reach semi-finals of FIFA World Cup. For Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri scored a goal at the 42nd-minute.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.