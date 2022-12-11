Following being stunned by Croatia in a nail biting quarterfinal match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 9 December, the 30-year-old Brazilian star player Neymar penned an emotional note in which he said that the loss 'psychologically destroyed' him.
The loss of the Selecaos to Croatia on penalties in a quarter-final clash, has distraught Neymar, who admitted that he is thinking about his future.
“I feel really bad at this moment. It is hard to take in everything that has gone on. It seems like a nightmare. I just can’t believe what has happened," The Daily Mirror quoted Neymar as saying. “I want to take time to think about the national team and think about what I want for myself. I am not closing the door on the national team, but I am not saying 100 percent either that I will come back."
But a day after the match, Neymar's Instagram post is making Brazilians fans across the globe teary eyes.
"I'm psychologically destroyed. This was certainly the defeat that hurt me the most, which made me paralysed for 10 minutes and right after I fell into non-stop crying. It's gonna hurt for a loooong time, unfortunately. We fought until the end," Neymar wrote in the post on Instagram.
"That's what I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment and dedication. This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it... But this was not the will of GOD! It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one from inside the field... Thank you all for your support with our national team. Unfortunately it didn't work out... it's gonna hurt for a long, long time. Thank you for everything my GOD, you have given me everything so I can't complain. Just thank for watching over me All honor and glory are always for you, regardless of the circumstances," he concluded.
Neymar, who carried the hopes of a nation into three World Cups since his emergence, socred eight World Cup goals. However, the tournament has exposed his vulnerable physique and fragile emotions.
