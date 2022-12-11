"That's what I'm proud of my teammates because there was no lack of commitment and dedication. This group deserved it, we deserved it, BRAZIL deserved it... But this was not the will of GOD! It was worth every sacrifice to feel the affection of each one from inside the field... Thank you all for your support with our national team. Unfortunately it didn't work out... it's gonna hurt for a long, long time. Thank you for everything my GOD, you have given me everything so I can't complain. Just thank for watching over me All honor and glory are always for you, regardless of the circumstances," he concluded.