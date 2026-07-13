10 bizarre FIFA World Cup semi-final stories: Ronaldo, policeman, chloroform and more

The semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are a couple of days away. France will face Spain while England will take on Argentina. The star-studded semi-finals this year will feature players such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi.

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Meanwhile, let’s take a look at 10 bizarre World Cup semi-final stories.

Morocco vs France, 2022 Morocco's historic 2022 semi-final run hid a bizarre medical secret. They became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Their 2-0 defeat to France involved players risking serious health problems.

Captain Romain Saïss played through a severe hamstring tear. He lasted just 21 minutes before being stretchered off entirely. Multiple key players took heavy painkiller injections before kickoff.

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This masked agonising tears and strains during the match. Nayef Aguerd's thigh injury was so severe that he was pulled just 60 seconds before kickoff.

Despite this makeshift defence, Morocco dominated possession impressively throughout. El Yamiq's spectacular overhead kick struck the post narrowly. Their courageous run redefined African football globally.

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Italy vs Germany, 2006 Fabio Cannavaro produced a legendary double header in the 120th minute. This came against Germany during the 2006 World Cup semi-final. It directly launched the counter-attack that led to Del Piero's sealing goal.

Despite a 22-centimetre height disadvantage, Cannavaro outjumped Per Mertesacker easily. He cleared the cross away from Italy's 18-yard box. Rather than retreating, he sprinted 20 yards forward instantly.

The Italian footballer intercepted the ball as it was falling right in front of Podolski. This launched Francesco Totti, who then fed Alberto Gilardino. Gilardino then set up Del Piero's clinical finish.

This sequence defined Cannavaro's entire 2006 World Cup campaign. It earned him the nickname "The Berlin Wall". That performance secured his historic 2006 Ballon d'Or triumph.

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Brazil vs Turkey, 2002 Ronaldo Nazario, the ‘original Ronaldo’, debuted his famous "triangle" haircut before Brazil's 2002 semi-final. It featured a shaved head with a small crescent-shaped patch. He later revealed it was a clever psychological distraction technique.

Ronaldo was struggling with a painful groin injury beforehand. The media obsessed over whether he could actually play at all. Shaving his head shifted attention away from his fitness worries. Reporters instantly forgot the injury and focused on his hair instead.

The plan worked brilliantly, becoming something of a lucky charm. Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Turkey in that semi-final. He kept the haircut for the final against Germany. He scored twice, winning Brazil the 2002 World Cup outright. He also claimed the tournament's Golden Boot with 8 goals.

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France vs Croatia, 1998 Lilian Thuram delivered a legendary "zero-to-hero" masterclass in 1998. This came during France's World Cup semi-final against Croatia. Just after halftime, he made a costly defensive error. He carelessly played Davor Suker onside, gifting Croatia the lead.

Consumed by guilt, Thuram immediately drove forward himself. Just 66 seconds later, he equalised through a sharp one-two. That was his first-ever international goal. In the 70th minute, he struck again from distance. He curled an unstoppable left-footed shot into the corner.

Astonishingly, these were his only 2 international goals ever. Out of his total 142 caps, he scored in just 1 match. And, that was enough. That year, France went on to win their first World Cup title.

England vs West Germany, 1990 Paul Gascoigne's heartbreaking tears defined England's 1990 World Cup semi-final. This came against West Germany, deadlocked at 1-1. In the 99th minute, Gascoigne mistimed a challenge on Berthold.

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The referee immediately showed him a yellow card. He was already booked earlier against Belgium in the tournament. He instantly realised he'd miss the final if England advanced.

Tears welled up, prompting Gary Lineker's famous gesture to Bobby Robson. He signalled the manager to watch the midfielder closely. Gascoigne fought through his emotions to finish extra time regardless.

England still lost, missing crucial penalties from Pearce and Waddle. Gascoigne was too devastated to even take his own kick.

West Germany vs France, 1982 West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher committed football's most infamous foul ever. This happened during the 1982 semi-final against France.

Michel Platini played a perfect through-ball, sending Battiston racing forward. Battiston flicked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper cleanly. Schumacher then launched his body straight into Battiston's face.

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The impact knocked Battiston unconscious, causing severe, lasting injuries. He lost two teeth and broke three ribs instantly. Remarkably, referee Charles Corver awarded only a goal kick.

Schumacher appeared indifferent while Battiston received oxygen on the pitch. The match finished 3-3 after a dramatic extra time period. Schumacher then saved 2 French penalties in the shootout. His saves sent West Germany through to the final.

Brazil vs Chile, 1962 Garrincha delivered arguably the greatest individual World Cup performance ever. This came during Brazil's 4-2 semi-final win over Chile in 1962. With Pele injured, Garrincha carried the team single-handedly.

He opened the scoring with a ferocious left-footed strike early on. He then headed home Brazil's second goal from a corner. Later, he assisted Vava's 3rd goal with a pinpoint delivery.

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The match turned brutal, with Chilean defenders repeatedly fouling him. Garrincha retaliated with a light kick and was sent off.

A thrown bottle struck his head as he left the pitch. Brazil successfully appealed his suspension, allowing him to play the final. He finished as joint top scorer and won the Golden Ball.

Italy vs Brazil, 1938 Giuseppe Meazza scored one of history's most bizarre World Cup penalties. This came during Italy's 1938 semi-final win over Brazil. Silvio Piola was fouled inside the box, earning the penalty.

As Meazza began his run-up, the elastic in his shorts snapped completely. His shorts slid down, but he continued toward the ball regardless. He grabbed them with one hand to stay covered. He still used his trademark feint, wrong-footing the Brazilian goalkeeper. He calmly slotted the ball into the corner regardless.

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Brazilian players and the keeper laughed, yet the goal stood decisively. It proved match-winning, sealing a 2-1 victory for Italy. Italy then went on to win the 1938 World Cup final.

Uruguay vs Yugoslavia, 1930 The 1930 Uruguay vs Yugoslavia semi-final featured a bizarre goal-assist. A local policeman, stationed near the pitch, contributed directly. Yugoslavia had taken an early lead, but Uruguay fought back.

The score stood at 2-1 when the strange incident occurred. A Uruguayan attack went awry, sending the ball out. A nearby policeman then kicked the ball back into play. Anselmo collected it, crossing to teammate Pedro Cea instantly. Cea easily tapped the ball into the net afterwards.

Referee Gilberto de Almeida Rêgo missed the call entirely. He validated the goal despite furious Yugoslavian protests. Yugoslavia collapsed mentally, and Uruguay won 6-1 comfortably. They advanced to the inaugural 1930 World Cup final.

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Argentina vs USA, 1930 An American trainer accidentally knocked himself unconscious with chloroform. This happened during the very first World Cup semi-final in 1930. Argentina were dismantling the United States 6-1 at the time.

A harsh tackle left an American player writhing in pain. Trainer Jack Coll rushed onto the field with his medical bag. In his haste, he dropped it, shattering a chloroform bottle. As he bent to clean it, he inhaled the rising fumes.

Coll then blacked out completely, right there on the pitch. American players had to carry their own trainer off instead. This chaos left the USA squad depleted and heavily distracted throughout. Argentina capitalised fully, advancing comfortably to the 1930 World Cup final.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.