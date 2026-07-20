2026 FIFA World Cup: From Trump's trophy moment to VAR row, 5 biggest controversies

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a close on Sunday as Spain lifted the coveted trophy for the second time, defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 after extra time at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the final went into extra time, where Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. His strike proved decisive, handing Spain their second FIFA World Cup title.

It was heartbreak for Lionel Messi, who had guided Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022 but fell short of adding another title to his illustrious career.

Beyond the football, the 2026 FIFA World Cup was marked by several controversies, ranging from a red card issued to United States striker Folarin Balogun to Donald Trump's presence during the trophy presentation.

Here are five of the biggest controversies from the tournament: Folarin Balogun's controversial red card One of the tournament's biggest controversies erupted after United States striker Folarin Balogun was sent off during his side's Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The forward was initially suspended for the next match, but FIFA overturned the ban following an appeal. The incident drew further attention after reports claimed United States President Donald Trump had spoken to FIFA president Gianni Infantino about the decision.

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Trump, however, clarified, stating that all he asked for was a review of the incident, not to reverse the red card. However, the red card reversal failed to make much of an impact for the United States, who went down 4-1 to Belgium in the round of 16.

Iran football team's travel restrictions The Iran football team's travel arrangements became a major talking point during the FIFA World Cup. For their first two group stage matches against Belgium and New Zealand, Iran was only allowed to reach the United States from its base camp in Mexico a day before each match.

This was due to the ongoing political tensions between the USA and Iran. To make matters worse, Iran was forced to return to Mexico immediately after its matches, leaving little recovery time.

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The arrangement drew criticism from Iranian football officials, who argued that the additional travel placed an unnecessary physical and logistical burden on the players.

However, the US authorities eased the rule for their third group stage match against Egypt, allowing Iran team to arrive in the United States two days before the match instead of one.

Extreme weather raises player welfare concerns Weather conditions created challenges throughout the tournament, particularly in the United States.

High temperatures forced organisers to schedule hydration breaks during several matches, while wildfire smoke affected air quality in some host cities. Spain was among the teams forced to alter part of their preparations ahead of the final because of smoky conditions.

The incidents reignited concerns over player safety and whether hosting matches during the North American summer placed unnecessary physical demands on players.

Donald Trump’s presence during trophy celebrations The trophy presentation after the final between Spain and Argentina became a major talking point. After handing over the World Cup trophy, Donald Trump remained on the presentation stage as Spain captain Rodri lifted the trophy alongside his teammates.

The moment drew boos from sections of the crowd and quickly went viral across social media. Many fans and football observers argued that the stage should have been reserved exclusively for the champions, while others viewed it as a breach of long-standing football tradition.

VAR controversy in Argentina vs Egypt clash The Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt produced one of the most controversial VAR moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Egypt leading 1-0, Mostafa Ziko thought he had doubled his side's advantage in the second half after finishing a swift counterattack. However, following a lengthy VAR review, referee Francois Letexier ruled out the goal for a foul by an Egyptian player on Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez in the build-up.

The decision stunned Egyptian players and supporters, who argued the challenge had little impact on the attacking move.

The controversy deepened later in the match when Egypt appealed for a penalty after a challenge inside Argentina's box, but play continued without a VAR intervention. Argentina mounted a comeback to win 3-2, with Enzo Fernández scoring the decisive goal late in the game.