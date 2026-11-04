2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11: When will the final eleven be revealed? Which footballers are in contention? Details

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are in the final stages of their respective careers, have found themselves among the 26 finalists for the 2026 Men’s World 11, the shortlist of which was announced recently. Among the 26 stars in world football are 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and world champion Lamine Yamal.

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Spain, who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, has the biggest representation with as many as six players. Besides Yamal, the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, and David Raya are all is the mix, who all were a part of Spain's second World Cup-winning squad.

As far as clubs are concerned, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have four representations each, followed by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea who all have three. Liverpool and Manchester United have one representation each.

What is FIFPRO Men's World 11? It is an annual global football award that recognises the men's and women's best football players, voted exclusively by professional footballers. For the 2026 award, 19,806 men’s footballers from 73 countries have voted for their team of the year, as compared approximately 26,000 footballers from 70 countries, who voted for their World 11 in 2025.

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The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 winners will be revealed on November 9 (on 17:00 CET) on its official digital platforms. The voting was open from August 4, 2025 to July 19, 2026. During that period, the players must have appeared in at least 30 official matches to be eligible for selection.

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Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to clinch inaugural BOAT award

Who are 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 finalists? Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Chelsea, Argentina), David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/Manchester City, Argentina), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Declan Rice (Arsenal, England), Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in