2026 summer transfer window: From Manchester City signing Enzo to Salah joining Trabzonspor - top five signings

The 2026 summer transfer window once again saw clubs across Europe commit significant sums to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Several high-profile players changed clubs, while a number of Premier League sides were involved in some of the biggest deals.

Manchester City were among the most active clubs, completing major moves during the window, including the deadline-day signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

The England-based clubs also featured prominently among the most expensive transfers, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur among the Premier League sides making sizeable investments.

The window also saw other established international players move to new clubs, adding further attention to an already busy period of transfer activity.

Deals involving players with experience at the highest level of domestic and international football were completed throughout the summer.

Also Read | Manchester City agree £125m Enzo Fernandez transfer from Chelsea on deadline day

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea to Manchester City) Manchester City completed the signing of Argentina international Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea on deadline day, for a reported fee of £125 million. The fee equalled the British transfer record and made Fernandez the first footballer to be transferred for more than £100 million on two separate occasions.

The 25-year-old has signed with City on a contract that will keep him at the club till 2031. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner hand joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023, and made 170 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals.

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool) Liverpool strengthened their attack with the signing of France international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on a fee reported to be £123 million. The 23-year-old leaves PSG after playing 152 matches and scoring 39 goals.

He won three Ligue 1 titles with the club as well as two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa to Chelsea) Chelsea completed the signing of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £117 million.

The England international signed a contract running until 2033. He became the most expensive British signing in history.

Rogers joined Villa from Middlesbrough in 2024 and went on to make 125 appearances for the Midlands club, scoring 31 goals. He also helped Villa win the Europa League in the 2025-26 season before making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Yan Doimande (RB Leipzig to Real Madrid)

Spanish giants Real Madrid completed the signing of Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande from German side RB Leipzig in early August. While Real Madrid didn't confirm the fee, it was reported that Diomande was worth €140 million.

Also Read | Tottenham completes loan signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea on deadline day

Diomande enjoyed an impressive Bundesliga season with Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight times. He also impressed for Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup in the summer.



Mohamed Salah (Liverpool to Trabzonspor) After leaving Liverpool after nine years, Egypt international Mohamed Salah completed a move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on a free transfer.