2026 World Cup qualification check: Tracking round of 32 paths of top 10 FIFA-ranked sides — who's safe & who isn't?

The Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is slowly taking shape as the group-stage draws near. While Argentina, Mexico, the United States, France and Germany are among the teams to have booked their spots in the knockouts of the 48-team tournament, several heavyweights like Brazil, Spain and etc are still yet to cement their spots in the next round.

Due to the expansion of the tournament, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups will directly make it to the round of 32. Joining them will be eight best third-placed teams. Among the nations already eliminated are Haiti, Turkiye, Jordan, Tunisia and Panama.

The highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so have been debutants Cabo Verde. Boasting a population of approximately 530,000 people, Cabo Verde first held 2010 champions Spain to a 0-0 draw on debut. They went on to play another draw in their second match - a 2-2 stalemate against Belgium.

How top 10 FIFA ranked sides have performed? Argentina: With two wins in two games so far, Argentina have already booked a spot in the round of 32 from Group J. Notably, all five Argentine goals in this FIFA World Cup 2026 so far have been scored by Lionel Messi.

France: Just like Argentina, France have also booked their place in the next round after two wins in two games in Group I. Led by Kylian Mbappe, France are fighting for a top spot with Norway, with both teams set to play in their final group encounter.

Spain: Debutants Cabo Verde have jeopardised everyone's plans in Group H with draws against Spain and Uruguay. Although Spain are sitting atop the group with four points, their place in round of 32 aren't secured yet. While anything can happen in football, Spain must win against Uruguay for a place in the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England: England are sitting atop group J with four points, the same as second-placed Ghana, but on a better goal difference. Having beaten Croatia and held to a draw against Ghana, England are fighting for a place in the top two. Panama have already been eliminated. Croatia are placed third with three points. A win for England in their final group game against Panama would assure Harry Kane's men a place in the top two and advance.

Brazil: Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti have placed them at the top of Group C, with same points as off second-placed Morocco - on 4 points. Scotland are placed third with three points. With Haiti already eliminated, Brazil are looking for a top-two finish. A win or a draw against Scotland would be enough for Brazil to advance in the knockouts.

Morocco: Morocco's position is similar as of Brazil. With four points, Morocco need a win or a draw against Haiti to go through as one of the top two teams from Group C in the next round.

Portugal: With a win and a draw in Group K, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are assured of a top two finish in the group and advance into the next round. They will play Colombia in their final group game to determine who finishes at table toppers in the group.

Netherlands: Following a win and a draw, Netherlands place in the round of 32 is still not sure. With four points from two games, Netherlands are atop Group F and face Japan (also on four points) to finalise who progresses into the knockouts by finishing in top two. Sweden are placed third.

Germany: Germany are among the first four teams to have assured their placed in the round of 32 with wins in both their opening encounters.

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Belgium: With two draws so far in their first two games in group G, Belgium have fate in their own hands. Ranked 10th in the world, Belgium are placed third in the group with two points, the same as Iran. But Iran are placed second due to a better goal difference. A win over New Zealand in their last group game would take Belgium through.

FIFA Rankings as of June 24, 2026

Ranking Teams 1 Argentina 2 France 3 Spain 4 England 5 Brazil 6 Morocco 7 Portugal 8 Netherlands 9 Germany 10 Belgium