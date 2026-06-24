2026 World Cup qualification check: Tracking round of 32 paths of top 10 FIFA-ranked sides — who's safe & who isn't?

The Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is slowly taking shape as the group-stage draws near. While Argentina, Mexico, the United States, France and Germany are among the teams to have booked their spots in the knockouts of the 48-team tournament, several heavyweights like Brazil, Spain and etc are still yet to cement their spots in the next round.

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Due to the expansion of the tournament, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups will directly make it to the round of 32. Joining them will be eight best third-placed teams. Among the nations already eliminated are Haiti, Turkiye, Jordan, Tunisia and Panama.

The highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so have been debutants Cabo Verde. Boasting a population of approximately 530,000 people, Cabo Verde first held 2010 champions Spain to a 0-0 draw on debut. They went on to play another draw in their second match - a 2-2 stalemate against Belgium.

How top 10 FIFA ranked sides have performed? Argentina: With two wins in two games so far, Argentina have already booked a spot in the round of 32 from Group J. Notably, all five Argentine goals in this FIFA World Cup 2026 so far have been scored by Lionel Messi.

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France: Just like Argentina, France have also booked their place in the next round after two wins in two games in Group I. Led by Kylian Mbappe, France are fighting for a top spot with Norway, with both teams set to play in their final group encounter.

Spain: Debutants Cabo Verde have jeopardised everyone's plans in Group H with draws against Spain and Uruguay. Although Spain are sitting atop the group with four points, their place in round of 32 aren't secured yet. While anything can happen in football, Spain must win against Uruguay for a place in the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England: England are sitting atop group J with four points, the same as second-placed Ghana, but on a better goal difference. Having beaten Croatia and held to a draw against Ghana, England are fighting for a place in the top two. Panama have already been eliminated. Croatia are placed third with three points. A win for England in their final group game against Panama would assure Harry Kane's men a place in the top two and advance.

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Brazil: Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti have placed them at the top of Group C, with same points as off second-placed Morocco - on 4 points. Scotland are placed third with three points. With Haiti already eliminated, Brazil are looking for a top-two finish. A win or a draw against Scotland would be enough for Brazil to advance in the knockouts.

Morocco: Morocco's position is similar as of Brazil. With four points, Morocco need a win or a draw against Haiti to go through as one of the top two teams from Group C in the next round.

Portugal: With a win and a draw in Group K, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are assured of a top two finish in the group and advance into the next round. They will play Colombia in their final group game to determine who finishes at table toppers in the group.

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Netherlands: Following a win and a draw, Netherlands place in the round of 32 is still not sure. With four points from two games, Netherlands are atop Group F and face Japan (also on four points) to finalise who progresses into the knockouts by finishing in top two. Sweden are placed third.

Germany: Germany are among the first four teams to have assured their placed in the round of 32 with wins in both their opening encounters.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: US eases travel restrictions on Iran ahead of Egypt clash

Belgium: With two draws so far in their first two games in group G, Belgium have fate in their own hands. Ranked 10th in the world, Belgium are placed third in the group with two points, the same as Iran. But Iran are placed second due to a better goal difference. A win over New Zealand in their last group game would take Belgium through.

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FIFA Rankings as of June 24, 2026

Ranking Teams 1 Argentina 2 France 3 Spain 4 England 5 Brazil 6 Morocco 7 Portugal 8 Netherlands 9 Germany 10 Belgium

Mexico, the USA, Norway, and Colombia are the four teams outside of FIFA top 10 rankings, who have qualified for the round of 32 stage. 36 teams are still fighting for the remaining 25 spots in the knockouts.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in