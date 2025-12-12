2026 World Cup ticket prices reach ₹7.84 lakh: Football fans call it ‘extortionate’, slam FIFA

Football fans have criticised FIFA over 2026 World Cup ticket prices. The numbers shared by national football bodies are far higher than earlier promises.

FIFA allows 8% of tickets to be sold by national associations for matches involving their teams. According to a price list published by the German football federation, group stage tickets are priced between $180 ( ₹16,000) and $700 ( ₹63,000). Final tickets ranged from about $4,185 ( ₹3.78 lakh) to $8,680 ( ₹7.84 lakh), according to the Associated Press.

These figures have upset fans because FIFA had earlier suggested that group stage tickets could start at $60 (approximately ₹5,500). When the United States bid to host the tournament, officials even spoke about offering large numbers of $21 ( ₹1,900) tickets.

Similar concerns were raised in England. Pricing details shared with supporters show that following a team to the final could cost over $7,000 ( ₹6.3 lakh).

According to FIFA, tickets on its own website will start from $60. But, confirmed prices may change under a new dynamic pricing system.

Fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has called the current prices “extortionate”.

“This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is,” AP quoted FSE as saying in a statement.

The FSE has urged FIFA to immediately stop ticket sales through national associations. It believes sales should not continue until a solution is found. It demands that the World Cup’s traditions, wide access and cultural value must be respected. The demand comes amid growing anger over high prices and limited availability for regular fans.

2026 World Cup: 3rd phase of ticket sales Meanwhile, FIFA has launched the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup. Fans can now apply for specific matches through a Random Selection Draw.

However, applying does not guarantee tickets, as demand remains far higher than supply.

This follows last week’s official tournament draw, which confirmed groups and match schedules for the event. The gala event will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.