2030 Football World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added
Morocco, Portugal, and Spain to host 2030 FIFA World Cup. FIFA reached an agreement Wednesday between soccer's continental leaders to accept only a candidate for hosting the 2030 tournament, the sport's governing body said
A unique 2030 FIFA World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America in a deal to allow the men's soccer tournament to start with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay.
