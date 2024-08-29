27-year-old football player collapses during match, dies of cardiac arrest, irregular heartbeats in hospital

Juan Izquierdo's death has prompted tributes from teammates, his club, and football organizations. A wake will be held on August 29 at Club Nacional de Football Headquarters.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published29 Aug 2024, 12:48 PM IST
27-year-old football player Juan Izquier collapses during match, dies of cardiac arrest irregular heartbeats in hospital. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
27-year-old football player Juan Izquier collapses during match, dies of cardiac arrest irregular heartbeats in hospital. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)(NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Uruguayan football player Juan Izquierdo passed away in a Brazilian hospital on August 27. The 27-year-old collapsed five days back during a match in Sao Paulo.

The hospital, Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, reported that Izquierdo's death occurred due to a combination of cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats) and cardiorespiratory arrest (cardiac arrest), AP reported.

The hospital said that Izquierdo had been moved to neurological intensive care due to rising pressure inside his skull. He was placed on a ventilator on August 25.

Izquierdo collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match between his team, Nacional, and Sao Paulo at Morumbi Stadium. The Uruguayan Air Force announced that his body would be flown back to Montevideo.

“Today, I have to say goodbye to my other half, the love of my life. To many, he was Juan Izquierdo, but to me, he was Juanma—my best friend, my husband, and the father of my children. A piece of me has died today,” Izquierdo's wife, Selena, wrote on social media.

Izquierdo’s teammate Mateo Antoni shared how much the footballer had influenced him. He mentioned that Izquierdo “helped, advised, mentored, demanded, insulted, hugged and laughed” with him.

Antoni said he could never fully express the impact Izquierdo had on him. He added that he would always have Izquierdo’s back, knowing that Izquierdo would do the same for him.

Izquierdo’s club in Uruguay shared a message online expressing profound sadness over his passing. Everyone at the club feels his loss deeply and is mourning, it stated.

Tributes for Izquierdo

The wake for Juan Izquierdo will take place on August 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM (local time) in the Cristal Room of the Club Nacional de Football Headquarters. Access to the public will be via Avenida 8 de Octubre. There will be no burial, Nacional said on X (formerly Twitter).

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, also offered his condolences, expressing sorrow over Izquierdo’s untimely death.

Several other football organisations, including those from Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina, joined in offering their sympathies as South American soccer mourns his passing.

“A minute of silence will take place in all matches tonight in Brazil for Juan Izquierdo,” wrote Brasil Football on social media.

