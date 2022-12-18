3 strategies to beat Argentina: How France can defend world cup title

In the last 60 years, no team have been able to defend their world cup title. But, tonight, France will have a chance to create history and become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain their world cup title. Nevertheless, it won’t be easy as they are up against Argentina, led by Lionel Messi who is arguably going through the best tournament in his career. Plus, FIFA World Cup 2022 being Messi’s final international tournament for Argentina, the Albicelestes are desperate to make it happen for their idol.

