7C tribute! Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise Transavia honour days after Portugal national team retirement

Over the years in recent times, several top airlines have gone creative to celebrate sporting icons, national teams and sporting milestones. Aerolíneas Argentinas, who took the Argentina football team to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, painted the entire aircraft in the light blue and white colors of the Albiceleste jersey featuring Lionel Messi's iconic number 10, is one such example.

Now, Transavia, a low-cost airline added a surprise gesture in the list, as they retired seat no.7C on the flights to Funchal, in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo, who retired from the Portugal national team a couple of days back. Funchal is the capital city of Portugal's Madeira archipelago.

Taking to Instagram, Transavia posted a picture of Ronaldo jersey on their 7C seat, with a caption that reads, “CR7 is hanging up his boots, so our seats numbered 7C are now also being retired on flights to Funchal.” Born in Netherlands, Transavia is a wholly owned subsidiary of KLM and therefore part of the Air France–KLM group.

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday following a fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo, 41, has scored the most goals (146) and made the most appearances (234 matches) in Portugal's men's international football history.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the No. 7 shirt of the national team that belongs to us all. I never felt it was exclusively mine," Ronaldo said in a video posted on Instagram. "But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and taking it with me to stadiums all over the world.

“Today the time has come to hand it over to the future. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made solely with the head; they are also made with the heart.” It came amid the superstar serving a 30-day suspension for walking out on the national team.

‘I thought he would return’ - Jorge Jesus Meanwhile, Portugal coach Jesus says that he had not expected Ronaldo to retire despite their recent public falling out. "I thought he would return. I certainly intended to call him up," Jesus said. "He felt that this was the right moment to leave, and that must be respected.

“We can never overlook what he has meant to Portugal, what he has contributed to the country, or the fact that he serves as a symbol for younger players.” Ronaldo's final appearance with Portugal was on Sept. 24 in a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.