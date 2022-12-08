A psychologist spent five years studying world cup penalty shootouts6 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Every job requires performance under pressure. Here’s what everybody can learn from the most tense few minutes in sports.
There are more people who have traveled to space than soccer players who have taken a penalty kick in a World Cup shootout, and there is nobody on this planet who has done more to understand the minds of those athletes than a psychologist named Geir Jordet.