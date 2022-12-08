A psychologist spent five years studying world cup penalty shootouts

He found that anxiety was the emotion most associated with penalty shootouts, and the amount of pressure that a player felt was the most reliable predictor of success. Some rush their penalty kicks to get them over with. Others avoid eye contact with the goalkeeper. One player told Dr. Jordet that he was scared TV cameras would detect his legs shaking. So brains determine shootouts as much as hands and feet. When players are in position to instantly win a match with their penalties, they tend to do better than when not scoring means they would lose. Meanwhile, goalkeepers are heroes when their teams win and rarely get the blame when they lose, which frees them from some of the stress facing the players standing a dozen yards away.