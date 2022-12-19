A spectacle to watch: Pele hails 23-yr-old golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe

A spectacle to watch: Pele hails 23-yr-old golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Mbappe, who will turn 24 tomorrow, scored only the second hat-trick in World Cup final history
Despite the brilliant show on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe was unlucky to finish on the losing side as Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final. Hailing the same, all-time great Pele said, “What a gift it was to watch."