A sweeping campaign against corruption in Chinese football

Many Chinese fans share Mr Sima’s bleak assessment that football is letting China down. Their mood could hardly be more sour. At the finals of the football World Cup, which were held late last year in Qatar, China’s team was absent yet again. It has qualified to take part only once, in 2002, and even then was knocked out after losing all three of its matches without scoring a goal. Now the sport is under another dark cloud thanks to a series of arrests at the highest levels of its administration. It is by far the most sweeping campaign against corruption in Chinese football since China’s leader, Xi Jinping, came to power in 2012 and set about trying to turn his country into a soccer giant.