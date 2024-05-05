Chelsea Football Club fulfilled its promise on paying tribute to its fervent supporter – 27-year-old YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman – who passed away last Friday.
Ahead of their clash with West Ham United during Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, they paid tribute to Saha in their information guide.
Sharing the information Tom Overend, co-owner of the website TheChelsSocial, took to X and wrote, “Tribute to Abhradeep Saha in today’s match programme. So happy he got this tribute 💙"
In the tribute, Chelsea FC wrote, "Abhradeep Saha, aka, AngryRantman, Chelsea's passionate YouTube voice, fell silent. He tugged the hearts of millions with his fiery rants, infectious energy and dark humour. A die-hard Blue forever."
Earlier, Overend had confirmed there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He also announced that there would be a tribute to Saha and expressed his gratitude to Chelsea Football Club for making this happen.
He had written, "Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday."
"He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody that shared and supported to help make this happen (sic)," he added.
Saha passed away on Wednesday, but the family did not did not give the cause of Angry Rantman's death.
He Saha underwent an open-heart surgery at the Narayana Cardiac Hospital, Bengaluru, but later developed developed multiple organ failure.
He had around 481k followers on YouTube and had also garnered 112k subscribers on Instagram.
