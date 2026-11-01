AC Milan, Inter stadium named Generali Stadium in €650 mn ( ₹6,899.1 cr) naming deal; check opening date, capacity, cost

AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially named their planned shared stadium Generali Stadium after striking a major naming-rights agreement with the Italian insurance group Generali. The deal is valued at about €650 million ( ₹6,899.1 crore), according to reports from the BBC. The two clubs unveiled both the name and the design of the venue at a gala event held at Milan’s Castello Sforzesco on 29 October.

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Naming deal details The clubs described the agreement in a joint statement as one of the largest stadium naming-rights deals in global sport. The BBC reported that the naming rights will run until 2052. Football Business News estimated the average annual value at roughly €26 million ( ₹275.96 crore). Beyond the stadium name, Generali will also serve as the official insurance partner of both AC Milan and Inter.

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Opening date Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with the first match targeted for the 2031-32 season, subject to the necessary approvals. This schedule would place the stadium ready ahead of Euro 2032, which Italy will co-host with Turkey, provided work stays on track.

Capacity The new venue is planned to hold about 71,500 seats. Two seating tiers will create a continuous 360-degree bowl. The stands behind each goal, known as the Curvas, will rise at angles of up to 37 degrees so supporters sit closer to the pitch. By comparison, the existing San Siro currently holds around 75,000 spectators.

Cost The BBC and the Guardian reported that the stadium is expected to cost about €1.2 billion ( ₹12,736.8 crore) to build. Football Business News added that overall investment in the wider project is expected to exceed €2 billion ( ₹21,228 crore). The project is backed by the clubs’ owners, RedBird Capital Partners for AC Milan and Oaktree for Inter. In 2025, the two clubs paid €197 million ( ₹2,090.96 crore) to purchase San Siro and the surrounding land.

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Design Foster + Partners and MANICA are designing the stadium. The plans feature an X-frame structure and a double-curved roof. The roof will incorporate solar panels, and an acoustic system is intended to amplify crowd noise inside the ground while reducing its impact on nearby residents.

Fans protest Not everyone welcomed the announcement. A group of Inter fans entered the venue’s courtyard shortly before the briefing. They unfurled a banner reading “You will never extinguish the lights at San Siro” and chanted against the demolition of the current stadium.

End of an era AC Milan have called San Siro home for 100 years, while Inter moved there in 1947. The new Generali Stadium will be built next to the existing ground, marking the end of a long shared chapter at one of football’s most recognisable venues once the project is complete.

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Attention will now turn to planning permissions and whether the 2028 construction start and 2031-32 opening targets can be met.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.