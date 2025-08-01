Achraf Hakimi rape trial: PSG's Moroccan football star could face 15 years in prison if found guilty; details inside

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi could face 15 years in prison if found guilty of rape after a formal request was put in place by the French prosecutors to go ahead with the criminal proceedings. Hakimi was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman in 2023 following a police complaint in Nogent-sur-Marne, according to French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

Advertisement

The case is entering in it's critical phase as it is up to the investigating judge on whether to go with the trial. The French daily further reported that Nanterre prosecutor’s office has formally requested that Hakimi to be charged before the Hauts-de-Seine departmental criminal court.

Although the mover doesn't hold Hakimi guilty but it indicated that there is enough evidence at the prosecutors' disposal to warrant a trail. The formal request was signed on August 1, more than a year of investigation.

Did Achraf Hakimi rape the young woman? The incident dated back on February 25, 2023, when the alleged victim visited to Hakimi's residence in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb west of Paris in a chauffeur-driven car arranged by the PSG star. The woman had met Hakimi through Instagram in 2023.

Advertisement

According to the woman, Hakimi allegedly started with a kiss on her mouth and chest without consent. The woman claimed that she tried to resist but Hakimi continued his wrong-doings inappropriately. She finally managed to fled the scene by pushing him away.

The woman reportedly texted a friend for help before lodging a police complaint a day after. Hakimi was officially charged with rape by an investigating judge on March 3, 2023 and placed under judicial supervision. However, Hakimi has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

What did PSG say on Achraf Hakimi? Standing by their player, PSG have always supported Hakimi publicly and stressed its a legal process. The Champions League winners maintained “personal reasons” for Hakimi's absence from training sessions during investigation. During the year-long investigation, Hakimi maintained that the accusation is an orchestrated attempt at blackmail and the encounter was consensual.