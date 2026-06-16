Adidas drops emotional 'One last dance' video for Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Adidas has released a powerful new video campaign starring Lionel Messi, capturing the football world’s attention just days before Argentina’s opening match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The post, shared on X with the simple caption “one last dance”, features a cinematic two-and-a-half-minute film that traces Messi’s remarkable journey from an 18-year-old debutant to a living legend.

Details about the video The video opens with intimate close-ups of a young Lionel Messi’s face, moving through iconic moments of his career, including his early World Cup appearances, signature dribbles, and the famous Argentina jersey bearing his name. Dramatic scenes blend nostalgia with symbolism, showing the sacrifices and passion that defined his path. It ends on a reflective note, asking whether this could be the end of the road while celebrating one more chance to watch the greatest player of his generation shine on the biggest stage.

Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup return At 38 years old, Lionel Messi is set to feature in his sixth FIFA World Cup. He was named in Argentina’s squad for the tournament and will captain the defending champions. The 2026 edition, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, kicked off on June 11 and runs until July 19. Argentina begins its Group J campaign against Algeria on June 17 in Kansas City.

This appearance carries extra weight. Messi led Argentina to glory in Qatar 2022, ending a long wait for the nation and cementing his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Many fans and observers view 2026 as his final World Cup, making Adidas’ “One Last Dance” theme especially resonant. The brand has also released special-edition F50 boots called “El Último Tango” for the occasion, nodding to the boots Messi wore during his 2006 World Cup debut.

Jeff Lienhart, General Manager Golf at adidas, said, “The world will be captivated by the FIFA World Cup 2026™ stage. We want to celebrate this moment and Lionel Messi provides us with a great opportunity to do so. We partnered with our team in football (soccer) to create something special for the course that combines the best of adidas Golf and adidas Football.”

Capturing the magic and the emotion The video avoids typical hype. Instead, it feels personal and cinematic, focusing on Messi’s quiet determination and the deep connection fans share with him. By blending archival footage with modern visuals, Adidas reminds viewers of the 20-year arc of his international career, from a skinny teenager in Germany to the captain who lifted the trophy in 2022.