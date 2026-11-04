AEK Athens vs Real Madrid live streaming: Which channels will telecast Champions League match in India? H2H & more

Real Madrid travel to Greece for their fourth UEFA Champions League league-phase match against AEK Athens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 11:15 PM IST at the Allwyn Arena in Nea Filadelfeia, Athens. The Spanish side arrives with a perfect record in Europe so far under Jose Mourinho, while the Greek champions hope to use home advantage to climb the table.
Indian viewers can watch the AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League clash live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be available across Sony TEN channels. For those preferring to stream online, the game is available on the SonyLIV app and website.
The two clubs have met four times in European competition. Their most recent encounters came in the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, finishing 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 in Madrid. Earlier, in the 1985-86 UEFA Cup first round, AEK won 1-0 at home before Real Madrid responded with a 5-0 victory in the return leg to progress 5-1 on aggregate. Overall, each side has one win, and there have been two draws. Real Madrid have not yet recorded an away victory against AEK in Europe.
Real Madrid have won all three of their opening Champions League matches this season and sit on nine points. They enter the fixture on a strong run of results across competitions under Jose Mourinho. Speaking ahead of the trip, the Portuguese coach said, “The game will be tough for many reasons. They are the champions [of Greece], and we've faced many champions in this series of eight games. Greece, traditionally, is a tough place to play.” He also confirmed Vinicius Junior’s return, stating, “He [Vini Jr] plays tomorrow.”
AEK Athens have had a mixed start, picking up points early but struggling against stronger opposition in the league phase. They will look to make the most of home support at the Allwyn Arena and disrupt Madrid’s winning momentum.
Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Stavros Pilios, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, Milan Vitalis, Aboubakary Koita, Barnabas Varga, Luka Jovic.
Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.