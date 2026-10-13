AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Neftchi Fergana 3-1 to clinch first win

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr defeated Uzbekistan side Neftchi Fergana 3-1 in a Group B game of the AFC Champions League Elite competition in Riyadh on Monday.

Ronaldo scored after Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring, while an own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov helped the Saudi Arabian side secure their first points in the AFC Champions League.

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The match, however, began after a significant delay triggered by security concerns in Riyadh. The scheduled kick-off was postponed by approximately an hour following a safety alert issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence. Play eventually went ahead after authorities indicated that the immediate danger had passed.

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The Ange Postecoglou-managed side had entered the fixture looking to respond to their disappointing 4-0 defeat against Al Ain on the opening matchday. The home side made a positive start after the interruption, with Angelo breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

Also Read | Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 980th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah

The Brazilian forward's effort gave Al Nassr the advantage they had been seeking, setting the stage for Ronaldo to extend their lead before half-time.

Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr amid Portugal suspension Ronaldo, suspended by Portugal amid his controversial walkout of the team camp recently, made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute after a well-constructed attacking move involving Sadio Mane and Aiman Yahya.

Mane delivered a looping ball from the left, which Yahya brought under control with his chest and directed into Ronaldo's path. The forward then struck on the turn, sending the ball into the bottom corner.

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Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portugal FA after camp exit

The goal provided Al Nassr with a two-goal cushion at the break, but Neftchi Fergana responded soon after the restart to bring themselves back into contention.

Alisher Odilov found the net in the 51st minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and putting pressure on the hosts.

The Uzbekistani side had an opportunity to make the closing stages competitive, but their task became considerably harder when Ikromjon Alibaev was sent off in the 65th minute for a foul on Mohamed Simakan.

Al Nassr subsequently regained control and restored their two-goal advantage in the 78th minute. Neftchi defender Anvarjon Gofurov turned the ball into his own net, handing the hosts a decisive third goal and effectively ending the visitors' hopes of mounting a comeback.

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Al Nassr will next take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League in Jeddah on Thursday. Al Nassr are in third place in the Saudi Pro League with 19 points from eight matches, whereas Al Ahli are in sixth place with 15 points from eight matches.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.