AFC Champions League: Will Neymar miss Mumbai City FC match on 6 Nov after left knee injury?
Brazillian footballer Neymar was in tears as he left the field with a left knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Uruguay. With this injury, his participation in the AFC Champions League matchup against Mumbai City FC is now uncertain.
Earlier in August, Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke had said that is looking forward to facing Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League and said that he will not be fazed by the prospect of facing the likes of Neymar.
The Islanders will have their work cut out for them when they face Al-Hilal because the Saudi Arabian team has greatly strengthened in the transfer market thanks to the additions of players like Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Aleksander Mitrovic, and Malcom.
But Bheke had said, “Our players were excited like they wanted to face any one of these (Saudi) teams. Some of them are very big Ronaldo fans, so they wanted Al Nassr to be there. And, the others like we all were excited if we could get one of the teams, and then we got the Al-Hilal. So we are looking forward to playing them," as quoted by indiansuperleague.com during a press conference as reported by ANI. “I’m super excited. So whenever we will be playing against them. If I play that game, I will make sure that my best will be to stop him (Neymar) from playing well. That’s the best and all that I can do for the team," he had added.
(With inputs from AP, ANI)
