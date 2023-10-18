Will Neymar miss Mumbai City FC match on 6 Nov after left knee injury?

Brazillian footballer Neymar was in tears as he left the field with a left knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Uruguay. With this injury, his participation in the AFC Champions League matchup against Mumbai City FC is now uncertain.

Here's what happened In the 44th minute of the match at Centenario Stadium on Tuesday, the 31-year-old attacker tripped and fell while running. He was quickly surrounded by players from both teams as he grasped his knee. Neymar was taken away on a stretcher while holding his face with both hands. Later, Richarlison entered the game in his stead. After the injury, Brazil's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters that it was too early to determine the severity of Neymar's injury. "We did all the tests and we will repeat them tomorrow. Those 24 hours are key to see how his knee will respond, how swollen it will be and what images will show," Lasmar said as quoted by Associated Press. "Let's wait for the exams with calmness, evaluate with calmness and tell you once we have a diagnosis." Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal match Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal is set for electrifying clash at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on 6 November 2023. The tickets for the match can be easily booked on BookmyShow. Neymar who is a part of the Saudi club Al-Hilal is placed along with FC Nassaji Mazandaran, PFC Navbahor Namangan and Mumbai City FC in Group D for the AFC Champions League Group Stage matches and it is in this context that Neymar may visit India during the club's game with Mumbai City FC.

Earlier in August, Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke had said that is looking forward to facing Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League and said that he will not be fazed by the prospect of facing the likes of Neymar.

The Islanders will have their work cut out for them when they face Al-Hilal because the Saudi Arabian team has greatly strengthened in the transfer market thanks to the additions of players like Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Aleksander Mitrovic, and Malcom.

But Bheke had said, “Our players were excited like they wanted to face any one of these (Saudi) teams. Some of them are very big Ronaldo fans, so they wanted Al Nassr to be there. And, the others like we all were excited if we could get one of the teams, and then we got the Al-Hilal. So we are looking forward to playing them," as quoted by indiansuperleague.com during a press conference as reported by ANI. “I’m super excited. So whenever we will be playing against them. If I play that game, I will make sure that my best will be to stop him (Neymar) from playing well. That’s the best and all that I can do for the team," he had added.

