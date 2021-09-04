Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team knew it had to get out. ‘Burn your Jerseys’

The National Football League’s players association had lobbied U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s office to consider the women’s case. The National Hockey League’s players association was in touch with U.S. officials. The U.S. State Department, the Belgian government and German lawmakers had each said they would add the women to lists of people to potentially evacuate. Yet none of them had sent the commitment the women needed: a document that could get them past the U.S. troops guarding the airport gates. In some places, even U.S. green card holders were struggling to get through.