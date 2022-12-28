After US Open Cup, Salt Bae gets banned from hip hop music festival Rolling Loud

After US Open Cup, Salt Bae gets banned from hip hop music festival Rolling Loud1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- The 2023 Rolling Loud California will begin on 3 March and ends on 5 March.
Days after the US Open Cup banned Salt Bae for his FIFA World Cup 2022 antics, international hip hop music festival Rolling Loud too banned the viral celebrity chef.
Days after the US Open Cup banned Salt Bae for his FIFA World Cup 2022 antics, international hip hop music festival Rolling Loud too banned the viral celebrity chef.
The 2023 Rolling Loud California will begin on 3 March and ends on 5 March.
The 2023 Rolling Loud California will begin on 3 March and ends on 5 March.
Confirming the ban on celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, Rolling Loud took to Twitter and wrote, "We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March."
Considered as 'one of the biggest rap-only festivals in the world', the international hip hop music festival held in the United States, Europe, Australia and Canada.
It was established 2015, and in estimated 210,000 people attended the event in Miami in 2019.
Earlier, the US Open Cup banned him after he caused a commotion at the World Cup final.
As the Argentine players were celebrating after their victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Doha against France, Salt bae somehow made it onto the pitch and approached Lionel Messi, for a quick snap.
He tapped Messi on the shoulder to get a snap. Though Messi shrugged him off as soon as he realised who tapped him.
The Turkish salt sprinkler even posed with Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister and many other squad members.
Only the players from the winning team of the world cup, as well as FIFA officials and leaders of state, are permitted to hold the trophy. FIFA has been looking into how people gained unauthorised access to the field after the Lusail Stadium closing ceremony on December 18.