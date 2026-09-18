AIFF announces discounted tickets for Kolkata Clubs ahead of India vs Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

The All India Football Federation will reserve more than 14,000 discounted seats for members and supporters of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting at India’s upcoming FIFA Tier-1 friendlies, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in Kolkata on Thursday.

India are set to face Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, then host Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. All three opponents sit inside the FIFA top 50.

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How club members can collect tickets The Indian Football Association will act as the nodal body. Seats in the middle tier behind both goals, the B2 and D2 blocks, have been set aside for IFA-registered clubs and the three Kolkata giants.

“If any club needs tickets, they can inform through the IFA regarding how many tickets are required. Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting will allocate a dedicated area in their stadium premises where ticket sales will be arranged. This way, the members or fans of the respective clubs can directly go to their club tent to collect their tickets,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

“Clubs will request tickets through the IFA, which will manage the allocation at discounted rates,” he added.

The move is aimed at football fans who were priced out when general sale tickets for the Brazil match sold out quickly on the District app earlier this month. Public prices for that fixture ranged from ₹999 to ₹15,000.

Fan Parks planned outside Kolkata The federation also wants the window to reach academy players and supporters who cannot travel to Salt Lake.

“On promoting grassroots football, while AIFF’s direct reach is limited, we propose creating Fan Parks across districts so young academy kids and fans outside Kolkata can watch the matches together on big screens,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

Brazil inspection and the Salt Lake pitch A five-member Brazilian Football Confederation team recently checked the Kolkata venue and match arrangements. “I am glad to inform you that they gave a very positive report,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

There had been early worry about the playing surface after the monsoon and heavy Durand Cup use. Chaubey said the pitch has improved and should be in better shape by October 3. The two practice grounds next to the stadium are also being readied. Hosting FIFA Tier-1 games, he noted, brings strict rules on the venue, protocol and visiting delegations.

A rare test for the Blue Tigers Kalyan Chaubey stressed how unusual this sequence is for Indian football. “Don’t think India has ever played against such higher-ranked teams in the last 40 years. Have to look at the country’s long-term benefit,” he said.