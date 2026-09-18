AIFF announces discounted tickets for Kolkata Clubs ahead of India vs Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

The All India Football Federation will reserve more than 14,000 discounted seats for members and supporters of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting at India’s upcoming FIFA Tier-1 friendlies, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in Kolkata on Thursday.

India are set to face Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, then host Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. All three opponents sit inside the FIFA top 50.

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How club members can collect tickets The Indian Football Association will act as the nodal body. Seats in the middle tier behind both goals, the B2 and D2 blocks, have been set aside for IFA-registered clubs and the three Kolkata giants.

“If any club needs tickets, they can inform through the IFA regarding how many tickets are required. Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting will allocate a dedicated area in their stadium premises where ticket sales will be arranged. This way, the members or fans of the respective clubs can directly go to their club tent to collect their tickets,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

“Clubs will request tickets through the IFA, which will manage the allocation at discounted rates,” he added.

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The move is aimed at football fans who were priced out when general sale tickets for the Brazil match sold out quickly on the District app earlier this month. Public prices for that fixture ranged from ₹999 to ₹15,000.

Fan Parks planned outside Kolkata The federation also wants the window to reach academy players and supporters who cannot travel to Salt Lake.

“On promoting grassroots football, while AIFF’s direct reach is limited, we propose creating Fan Parks across districts so young academy kids and fans outside Kolkata can watch the matches together on big screens,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

Brazil inspection and the Salt Lake pitch A five-member Brazilian Football Confederation team recently checked the Kolkata venue and match arrangements. “I am glad to inform you that they gave a very positive report,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

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There had been early worry about the playing surface after the monsoon and heavy Durand Cup use. Chaubey said the pitch has improved and should be in better shape by October 3. The two practice grounds next to the stadium are also being readied. Hosting FIFA Tier-1 games, he noted, brings strict rules on the venue, protocol and visiting delegations.

A rare test for the Blue Tigers Kalyan Chaubey stressed how unusual this sequence is for Indian football. “Don’t think India has ever played against such higher-ranked teams in the last 40 years. Have to look at the country’s long-term benefit,” he said.

Brazil’s senior side has never played in India. Uruguay last met India in Kolkata in 1982. Panama, a 2026 FIFA World Cup side, opened the run in Bengaluru. For Khalid Jamil’s squad, the three matches are a chance to measure themselves against sides far above India in the rankings.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.