AIFF breaks silence on Jamshedpur FC's exit from ISL; urges Tata Group ‘If an AIFF request can change their mind…’

Six days after Jamshedpur FC announced about their decision of shutting down first team operations post the ongoing Durand Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has urged the Tata Group to reconsider its decision, that left many in a state of shock.

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The withdrawal of Jamshedpur FC from the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) and any further competitions came just a day after it was announced that India would host five-time champions Brazil in a friendly international match in Kolkata.

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Since then, the Jamshedpur FC players and from other ISL clubs have come forward on social, appealing the Tata Group to reconsider the decision. Joining the bandwagon on Thursday, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey stated that the Indian football association is “ready to incorporate the suggestions to ensure the best outcome”.

"AIFF would be happy if Tata remains in football, especially in senior top tier football. If an AIFF request or application can change their mind...the AIFF would like to appeal that for the interest of the players and football, Tata should remain in the senior football league," Chaubey told PTI.

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‘Decision is not driven by commercial aspects’ Chaubey said that Tata Group's decision is not driven by commercial aspects. “It's all about, I think, some decision in the boardroom. And I'm sure there are reasons, but it cannot be for ₹1.1 crore participation fee or management fee. It is not that,” added Chaubey.

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"When the board decided to withdraw the senior team from the top-tier league, I am sure they had a reason for taking this harsh decision. They are aware of the football fans' reaction, but I assume this cannot be only a financial decision because Tata has many enterprises and businesses."

The Tata Group has been associated with various sports for decades. In football, Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur has produced several talents like Renedy Singh, Subrata Paul, Subodh Kumar and others, who went on to represent tha national team.

Meanwhile, The Tata Group has made it clear that Jamshedpur FC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development.

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Tata Steel vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future and would not be reconsidered.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in