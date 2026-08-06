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AIFF breaks silence on Jamshedpur FC's exit from ISL; urges Tata Group ‘If an AIFF request can change their mind…’

Jamshedpur FC, on July 30, announced that they will shut down their first-team operations from ISL 2026-27 onwards. The ongoing Durand Cup is Jamshedpur FC's final competition with the senior team.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Aug 2026, 04:03 PM IST
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AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has urged the Tata Group to reconsider the shutdown of Jamshedpur FC.
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has urged the Tata Group to reconsider the shutdown of Jamshedpur FC. (HT_PRINT)
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Six days after Jamshedpur FC announced about their decision of shutting down first team operations post the ongoing Durand Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has urged the Tata Group to reconsider its decision, that left many in a state of shock.

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The withdrawal of Jamshedpur FC from the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) and any further competitions came just a day after it was announced that India would host five-time champions Brazil in a friendly international match in Kolkata.

Also Read | Chaos engulfs Indian football ahead of inaugural FIFA Asean Cup and Brazil tie

Since then, the Jamshedpur FC players and from other ISL clubs have come forward on social, appealing the Tata Group to reconsider the decision. Joining the bandwagon on Thursday, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey stated that the Indian football association is “ready to incorporate the suggestions to ensure the best outcome”.

"AIFF would be happy if Tata remains in football, especially in senior top tier football. If an AIFF request or application can change their mind...the AIFF would like to appeal that for the interest of the players and football, Tata should remain in the senior football league," Chaubey told PTI.

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‘Decision is not driven by commercial aspects’

Chaubey said that Tata Group's decision is not driven by commercial aspects. “It's all about, I think, some decision in the boardroom. And I'm sure there are reasons, but it cannot be for 1.1 crore participation fee or management fee. It is not that,” added Chaubey.

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Also Read | Jamshedpur FC footballers appeal to TATA Group with folded hands

"When the board decided to withdraw the senior team from the top-tier league, I am sure they had a reason for taking this harsh decision. They are aware of the football fans' reaction, but I assume this cannot be only a financial decision because Tata has many enterprises and businesses."

The Tata Group has been associated with various sports for decades. In football, Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur has produced several talents like Renedy Singh, Subrata Paul, Subodh Kumar and others, who went on to represent tha national team.

Meanwhile, The Tata Group has made it clear that Jamshedpur FC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development.

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Also Read | Sunil Chhetri becomes latest with emotional public appeal to TATA Group

Tata Steel vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future and would not be reconsidered.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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