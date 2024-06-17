After a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior men's team on 17 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appointed head coach of the Indian football team in 2019, Igor Stimac was given an extension in 2023 by the sport's apex body.

However, India failed to make the third round of the World Cup qualifier after being defeated by Qatar 1-2 in their final second-round match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.

“The meeting instructed the Acting Secretary General Mr. Satyanarayan to notify the current Head Coach Mr. Igor Stimac of its decision to terminate his engagement," the AIFF said in a statement {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Mr. Stimac for his service to the National Team and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the AIFF added.

Stimac, part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, took over as Indian coach in 2019 as he succeeded Stephen Constantine.

India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series under Stimac's coaching.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

