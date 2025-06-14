Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Live Streaming details: When and where to watch Lionel Messi & Co at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will kick-off on Saturday at the Hard Rock stadium in Florida with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami taking on Al Ahly from Egypt. Unlike the previous editions, which had seven teams, the 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will be played in an extended 32-team format over a period of one month.

Born just five years ago, Inter Miami, co-owned by England great David Beckham, elevate themselves from a start-up to the global stage at the FIFA Club World Cup. They qualified for the tournament after winning the Major League Soccer (MLS) Supporters’ Shield 2024.

On the other hand, Al Ahly enter the tournament as Egypt's most successful team. Founded in 1907, Al Ahly won a record 45 national league titles and 39 domestic cups. They have played the the FIFA Club World Cup three times, including a third-place finish in 2023.

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match details Date: June 14 (June 15 in India )

Time: 8 PM local time (5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

When and where to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Egypt's Al Ahly will be playing Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener at the Hard Rock Stadium. The match starts 5:30 AM in Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch live streaming of Al Ahly vs Inter Miami in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? The Al Ahly vs Inter Miami clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN's YouTube channel. DAZN is FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. There is no update on the tournament's official broadcaster in India.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City leave Jack Grealish out

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami full squads Al Ahly: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Ahmed, Mostafa Makhlouf; Defenders: Yasser Ibrahim, Achraf Dari, Mostafa el-Aash, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Ramadan, Mohamed Hani, Ahmed ‘Kouka’ Nabil, Yahya Attiat Allah, Karim el-Debes, Khaled Abdel-Fattah; Midfielders: Marwan Attia, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Mahmoud Hassan, Aliou Dieng, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Reda Hashem, Taher Mohamed, Hussein El-Shahat, Mohamed Magdy; Forwards: Wessam Abou Ali, Achraf Bencharki, Nejc Gradisar