Al Ain thrash Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 4-0 in AFC Champions League Elite clash

Al Nassr’s return to Asia’s top club competition ended in a heavy 4-0 loss to UAE champions Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet as the Rahimi brothers and Giorgos Giakoumakis tore through Ange Postecoglou’s star-filled side on Matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Houssine Rahimi scored twice. Older brother Soufiane added the third. Substitute Giakoumakis finished the job late.

Rahimi brothers punish sloppy Al Nassr

Al Ain needed only one defensive lapse to go in front. In the 25th minute, Saad Al Nasser played a back pass toward goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi. Houssine read it, took the ball into the box and slotted it through the keeper’s legs.

The hosts had already hit the post early through Houssine. Ronaldo then raced through, lost his footing against Ramy Rabia and appealed for a penalty. Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev waved it away.

Al Nassr held more of the ball after the break but created little. In the 63rd minute, Alejandro Romero, known as Kaku, crossed from the right, and Houssine tapped it into an open net for 2-0. Nine minutes later, Soufiane scored from close range, a goal confirmed after a VAR check. Soufiane then set up Giakoumakis for a simple finish in the 85th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated in Al Ain Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane started together, but the visitors managed only three shots on target. A Ronaldo finish was ruled offside. A late overhead kick sailed into empty seats. Khalid Eisa then saved his free-kick.

The 41-year-old played the full match without a goal. For Al Ain, the night carried extra meaning. The Rahimi brothers had been mourning their father only days earlier. Houssine, 24, was substituted off to a loud ovation after his brace.

There is recent history here. Soufiane scored in both legs when Al Ain knocked Al Nassr out of the 2024 AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

Fixture pile-up and a long road back The defeat stings a Saudi champion that began the season with five wins in all competitions and now has just one win in its last four. A 17,433 crowd watched Al Ain start the West league stage with three points and a plus-four goal difference. Al Nassr sit on zero.

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The league stage is split into East and West. Each team plays eight games (four home, four away) and the top eight in each section reach the round of 16. Al Nassr host Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana on October 12. Al Ain face Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya the same day.