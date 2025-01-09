Cristiano Ronaldo's participation for Al Nassr on their return to Saudi Pro League 2024-25 after international break is in doubt after the Portuguese football is reportedly suffering from an abdominal strain. Placed fourth in the table, Al Nassr take on Al Akhdoud at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh on Thursday (January 9).

With 25 points from 13 games, Al Nassr are behind leaders Al-Ittihad (35), Al Hilal (34) and Al-Qadisiyah (28). A win will take Al Nassr jump to third place with 29 points. The last time Ronaldo played for Al Nassr, the side suffered a 1-2 loss against Al-Ittihad in their final match of 2024. Ronaldo had scored one goal in that game.

Notably, Ronaldo was honoured for being the top goal-scorer of all time at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 recently.

What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo? According to a Sportstar report, the 37-year-old Ronaldo is suffering from abdominal issues and is likely to be sidelined till this weekend. Al Nassr are also set to miss Abdullah Al Khaibari and Sami Al Najei.

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud predicted lineups Al Nassr: Bento (gk); Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Nawaf Boushal; Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Marcelo Brozovic; Angelo Gabriel, Otavio, Sadio Mane; Mohammed Maran

Al Akhdoud: Paulo Vitor (gk); Awad Khamis, Naif Asiri, Alyami, Diego Ferreira; Santiago Pedroza, Eid Al Muwallad, Petros; Christian Bassogog, Ibrahima Kone, Saviour Godwin

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud live streaming details When and where Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played? The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played at the Al -Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday (January 9) from 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will live telecast Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India. The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network channels.