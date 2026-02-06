Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Hilal: Karim Benzema nets Saudi Pro League hattrick two days after leaving Al-Ittihad; watch

Just two days after bidding goodbye to Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema scored a hattrick for his new club Al Hilal as they rout Al-Akhdoud 6-0 in a Saudi Pro League match on Thursdau night. Having arrived in dramatic scenario, Benzema didn't take too long to adapt with his new teammates.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner scored on 30th, 60th and 64th minute before providing an assist Malcom. in the 70th minute. Salem al Dawsari scored the final two goals in the 74th and 93rd minutes to complete the hammering at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo brace fires Al Nassr to 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud

With this win, Al-Hilal consolidated their spot in the Saudi Pro League with 50 points from 20 games. Al Ahli and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are second and third with 47 and 46 points respectively.

Notably, it was Benzema's second hattrick against Al-Okhdood in this season of Saudi Pro League. Previously, on the opening day of the season, the Frenchman had scored three for then club Al-Ittihad.

Al Hilal could have gotten the lead as early as 19th minute but a Nasser Al Dawsari goal was disallowed. After finishing a brilliant move with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al Dawsari thought he had his name on the scoresheet, but a foul in the build-up saw it being rejected following a VAR review.

Benzema got his first for Al Hilal on the half an hour mark when he backheeled through the legs of Koray Gunter. He doubled his tally 30 minutes later, this time with a simple finsh from Malcom's cut-back.

Also Read | Ronaldo gets furious after late substitution in Al Nassr's loss to Al Hilal

He then took four more minutes to complete his hattrick, this time with a tap-in from Salem Al Dawsari's centre. The Frenchman returned the favour to Malcom by teeing up the Brazilian. The goal was initially disallowed for off-side before the decision got overturned.

Malcom had a role to play in the fifth goal as he beat two defenders to square it to Al Dawsari, who found the back of an empty net with a composed finish. The Saudi Arabian national then finished the game with a calm finish on the counter during injury time.

Karim Benzema's emotional goodbye for Al-Ittihad Earlier, Benzema penned an emotional goodbye to Al-Ittihad fans. “This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain. Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day,” he started.

“This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next,” added Benzema.