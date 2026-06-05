Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik in French Open 2026 semi-final to reach fourth Grand Slam final

Alexander Zverev kept his dream of a first Grand Slam title alive with a four-set win over Jakub Mensik in the French Open semi-finals in Paris. The second seed and world number three recovered from a third-set wobble to win 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and set up a final against either Flavio Cobolli or Matteo Arnaldi on Sunday.

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Alexander Zverev stays patient in tight opener The match began as a high-quality battle between two players who rely heavily on their backhands. For the first ten games, both men traded powerful shots and tried to catch each other with drop shots. Jakub Mensik created three break points at 4-3 but could not take them. Alexander Zverev remained calm and finally broke after the young Czech hit two double faults in a row. He then closed out the set with a clean ace after exactly one hour of play.

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Zverev carried that momentum into the second set. He broke early and never let Mensik settle, racing to a 6-2 victory. At this stage, the German looked in complete control.

Jakub Mensik fights back The third set brought drama. Zverev suddenly lost concentration, and Mensik broke serve for the first time in the match. The 20-year-old Czech, who had already knocked out Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev earlier in the tournament, took the set 6-3. The Paris crowd woke up as the contest suddenly felt alive again.

However, Mensik was running on empty. He had spent far more time on court than Zverev to reach the semi-finals and had even needed a wheelchair after collapsing in the heat following his second-round match. He took a medical timeout in the third set for a neck issue, and his energy levels clearly dropped.

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Alexander Zverev close it out Alexander Zverev quickly refocused in the fourth set. He broke serve in the second game and stayed composed to seal the win. Mensik netted a backhand on the first match point, handing Zverev his place in the final.

British umpire James Keothavong had a busy evening, ruling on several tight line calls that annoyed Zverev. He also gave the German a time violation for taking too long to change his racket. Despite these moments, Zverev avoided any major dips in concentration.

Also Read | Mirra Andreeva reaches maiden Grand Slam final with dominant win at French Open

Alexander Zverev’s long road to the final This marks Alexander Zverev’s fourth Grand Slam final appearance. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final after leading two sets to one. He also blew a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s Australian Open final. Those near-misses had raised questions about whether he would ever win a major title.

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In Paris this year, he has looked more patient and consistent. He has dropped just two sets in the entire tournament. A win on Sunday would finally deliver that elusive first Grand Slam and remove the tag of the best player without a major.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.