Algeria file complaint to FIFA over refereeing in 3-0 World Cup defeat to Argentina

Algeria have lodged a formal complaint with FIFA about the refereeing during their 3-0 defeat to Argentina in a World Cup group stage match in Kansas City this week. The letter was sent to the refereeing commission and focuses on two incidents the Algerian team believes were mishandled by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak and his VAR team.

What led Algeria to complain about the challenge on Captain Aissa Mandi? The main incident occurred in the first half when Lionel Messi caught Algeria captain Aissa Mandi on the calf with a raised boot from behind. Supporters immediately demanded a red card, but none was given. Messi remained on the pitch and scored a hat-trick as Argentina secured a comfortable victory. The decision sparked a social media storm, with many fans questioning whether the Argentine superstar received special treatment due to his status.

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Was the second-half elbow incident involving Alexis Mac Allister also ignored? Algeria further allege that Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister caught Ibrahim Maza in the face with a raised elbow in the second half. The referee was standing close to the incident but took no action. The complaint also questions the VAR team, led by Polish official Tomasz Kwiatkowski, for failing to intervene on what Algeria viewed as a clear offence.

How did South Africa coach Hugo Broos react to these controversies? The debate has extended beyond Algeria. South Africa coach Hugo Broos referenced the Messi incident while discussing the three-match ban given to his midfielder Themba Zwane after a red card against Mexico. Broos highlighted what he sees as inconsistent officiating standards.

“When I see what happened with Messi, I don't agree, certainly not, with what happened to my player. When you see the situation, the Mexican player blocked my player, and Themba tried to get over him, and he put his arm over his shoulder. That's all he does,” said Broos.

“And you get a red card for that and then a three-game suspension? Sorry, but this is much, much, much too severe. I don't want that Messi gets a red card, because a player of that quality has to be on the pitch as you saw (against Algeria), but what was the difference between that and Zwane?” the coach asked.