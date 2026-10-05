All you need to know about Uruguay head coach Diego Forlan, who played for Mumbai City FC in ISL

Diego Forlan is returning to India a decade after his Indian Super League (ISL) stint, but this time in the dugout. The Uruguay legend is currently the head coach of the country's senior national team and will lead La Celeste against India in an international friendly in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The fixture has an additional Indian connection because Forlan spent the 2016 ISL season with Mumbai City FC.

The former striker joined the Islanders as their marquee player at the age of 37, arriving in India after a distinguished career in Europe and South America.

Forlan's playing career Born in Montevideo on 19 May, 1979, Forlan began his senior career with Argentine club Independiente before moving to Manchester United in 2002. He subsequently established himself in Spain with Villarreal and Atlético Madrid, winning the Pichichi Trophy twice and the European Golden Shoe during his time in LaLiga. He also played for Inter Milan, Internacional, Cerezo Osaka and Peñarol before joining Mumbai City.

Forlan was one of Uruguay's leading players for more than a decade. He made his international debut against Saudi Arabia on 27 March, 2002, and eventually earned 112 caps, scoring 36 goals. He represented Uruguay at three FIFA World Cups — 2002, 2010 and 2014 — and was part of the team that won the 2011 Copa América.

His most celebrated World Cup came in South Africa in 2010. Forlan scored five goals as Uruguay reached the semi-finals and finished fourth. He was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Forlan's Mumbai City FC chapter Forlán joined Mumbai City for the third edition of the ISL in 2016. His arrival generated considerable attention because he had already played at some of Europe's biggest clubs and had won the World Cup Golden Ball six years earlier.

He made his Mumbai debut in the Maharashtra Derby against FC Pune City on 3 October, 2016. Forlán captained the side and played almost the entire match, assisting the goal that gave Mumbai a 1-0 victory. He scored his first goal for the club in the next match against NorthEast United FC, converting a penalty.

An injury then kept him out for three matches before he returned against FC Goa. His next goal came in an away victory over Atlético de Kolkata.

The defining moment of his Mumbai career arrived against Kerala Blasters FC in November 2016. Mumbai won 5-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, with Forlán scoring a hat-trick. He opened the scoring after running onto a through-ball from Matías Defederico, doubled the lead with a direct free-kick and completed his hat-trick shortly after the hour mark.

It remains Forlan's only ISL hat-trick. His campaign eventually ended with five goals and three assists from 12 appearances.

Mumbai City FC enjoyed their strongest league campaign to that point during Forlan's season. The club finished at the top of the regular-season table and reached the ISL playoffs for the first time.

His spell in India lasted only one season, and he left the club after the 2016 campaign.

From player to Uruguay coach Forlan retired from professional football in 2018 after playing for Hong Kong club Kitchee. He subsequently moved into coaching, including spells with Peñarol and Atenas.

The next major step in his coaching career came in August 2026, when the Uruguayan Football Association announced his return to the national-team structure. Forlan was appointed head coach of both Uruguay's senior and Under-20 teams.

The AUF said he would initially begin work with the Under-20 side before taking charge of the senior team during the September-October international window.