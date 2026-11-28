Al-Nassr edged hosts Al-Hazem 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League Round 13 match on Saturday at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa scored the only goal, securing three valuable points and writing a new chapter in the league’s record books. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, however, remained goalless, leaving his career tally at 987.
Samu Costa, a fellow Portuguese, struck in the 26th minute. The move involved a scramble inside the box after goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek parried a cross from João Félix. The ball dropped to Costa, who finished into an empty net.
VAR reviewed the incident and confirmed the goal shortly afterward. That gave Al-Nassr a deserved lead away from home against a side fighting near the bottom of the table.
Al-Hazem threatened at times. Dutch winger Elton Acolatse hit the post before the opener, while Afimico Pululu had a goal ruled out for offside. Al-Nassr, managed by Ange Postecoglou, controlled large spells and held firm after the break to take the points.
Costa’s finish carried extra significance. Al-Nassr became the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches. The sequence began in December 2023 against Al-Riyadh and has continued unbroken since. No other club in the competition has matched this level of attacking consistency.
The streak highlighted the quality in Al-Nassr’s forward line. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack alongside compatriot João Félix and Senegal’s Sadio Mané. The depth around them has helped the side find the net week after week, home and away. The goal against Al-Hazem extended a run that already stood as one of the longest in domestic league football.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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