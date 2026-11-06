Why is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem not going ahead today? Cristiano Ronaldo waits longer for goal No. 1,000

Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the field on Friday, November 6, a day after he confirmed his retirement from the Portugal national team. Al-Nassr’s scheduled trip to face Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League has been postponed, along with every other fixture in Matchweek 13.

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The game at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass was part of a full round that the league wiped from the calendar earlier in the week. For Ronaldo, who sits on 985 career goals, the delay means a short pause in his push toward the landmark 1,000.

Why was Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem postponed? On Tuesday, November 3, the Saudi Pro League (SPL) announced that the entire Matchweek 13 of the Roshn Saudi League would be rescheduled. The move came on the same day the Asian Football Confederation postponed the 2027 Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia is set to host.

The continental tournament was originally planned for January 7 to February 5, 2027. It has now been shifted to December 23, 2027, through January 21, 2028, after a series of attacks in the kingdom, including a missile strike on Riyadh’s international airport.

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The league said the change creates extra room in the domestic calendar. “The decision comes as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) fixture schedule, with the revised Asian Cup dates creating additional flexibility in the domestic football calendar,” the SPL stated.

It added that the review “will focus on achieving a more balanced distribution of fixtures across the remainder of the season, while ensuring adequate rest and recovery periods for players.” As part of the process, the SPL will hold a workshop with RSL clubs “to discuss the proposed calendar adjustments and gather feedback before finalising the revised schedule.” New dates will be confirmed once that review is complete.

How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 1,000 career goals? Ronaldo moved to 985 goals with a hat-trick in Al-Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al-Kholood on October 29. That treble left him 15 short of the milestone that no player has reached in official senior matches.

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The 41-year-old was rested for Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Pakhtakor earlier in the week. With the league fixture now delayed, his next opportunity will come after the November international break. Al-Nassr’s next scheduled league game is against Al-Qadsiah on November 20.

When did Ronaldo retire from Portugal? Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Thursday, November 5, in a video message posted on social media. “The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” he said. “I never thought it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it.”

He ends his Portugal career with 234 caps and a record 146 goals. “Portugal will always be a part of me,” he added in the caption. The decision followed a public disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus last month that led to a suspension.

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For now, Ronaldo’s focus returns to club football once the Saudi Pro League resumes. The postponed Al-Hazem trip is simply the latest fixture shifted as the league reshapes its calendar around the delayed Asian Cup.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.