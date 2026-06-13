FIFA World Cup 2026: Why did Alphonso Davies not start in Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina opener? Check details

Canada kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on home soil with plenty of hope and expectation. Facing Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, the co-hosts wanted a positive start in front of passionate fans. Yet one big name was missing from the starting XI, and his absence was impossible to ignore.
Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich fullback and Canadian captain, did not feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Four years ago he wrote his name into history by scoring Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal just two minutes into their opening match in Qatar. This time, on home turf, he is watching from the sidelines as his team tries to build momentum without him.
Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is not fit enough for full minutes. He picked up the problem in the second leg of Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Although he was named in Canada’s World Cup squad and included in the matchday group, he was not expected to take the field.
The injury has limited his international game time in recent months. Davies has managed just two appearances in Canada’s last 21 matches because of ongoing fitness issues. For a player who brings pace, attacking threat, and leadership from the left-back position, sitting out the opener was a tough blow for both him and the team.
Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau
Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Luc DE Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea
Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (C), Ismael Kone, Liam Millar
Forwards: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Tajon Buchanan
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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