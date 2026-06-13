FIFA World Cup 2026: Why did Alphonso Davies not start in Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina opener? Check details

Canada kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on home soil with plenty of hope and expectation. Facing Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, the co-hosts wanted a positive start in front of passionate fans. Yet one big name was missing from the starting XI, and his absence was impossible to ignore.
Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich fullback and Canadian captain, did not feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Four years ago he wrote his name into history by scoring Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal just two minutes into their opening match in Qatar. This time, on home turf, he is watching from the sidelines as his team tries to build momentum without him.
Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is not fit enough for full minutes. He picked up the problem in the second leg of Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Although he was named in Canada’s World Cup squad and included in the matchday group, he was not expected to take the field.
The injury has limited his international game time in recent months. Davies has managed just two appearances in Canada’s last 21 matches because of ongoing fitness issues. For a player who brings pace, attacking threat, and leadership from the left-back position, sitting out the opener was a tough blow for both him and the team.
Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau
Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Luc DE Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea
Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (C), Ismael Kone, Liam Millar
Forwards: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Tajon Buchanan
(More to follow)