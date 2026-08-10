Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lakshmi Mittal kin nears deal to own 30% stake at Premier League giants Liverpool

Jeff Bezos in all likely is making his foray into top-flight English football as the Amazon founder is a part of a consortium that is closing on a deal to buy roughly one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club. According to a Sky News report, consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, who is the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and also includes one of Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

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The report stated that an announcement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) - Liverpool FC's controlling shareholder since 2010 - is expected in comin days, probably next week. Bezos is alone expected to be worth over £207bn ($280bn), as per Forbes, while Saverin is said to be worth over £23.7bn ($32bn). It is understood that their investment in Liverpool will reportedly take the Premier League club at a valuation of £4.4bn ($6bn).

Also Read | Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

The $6 billion valuation will reinforce the huge financial success that FSG enjoyed at Liverpool over the past 16 years. FSG, who are also owners of American baseball team Boston Red Sox, bought Liverpool at just £300m when the club was in a financial trouble.

The last time a consortium bought stakes at Liverpool was in 2023 when Dynasty Equity bought a small interest valuing it at more than £3.3bn ($4.5bn).

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Who is Jeff Bezos? The 62-year-old is one of the most wealthiest businessman in the world and is the owner of e-commerce giant Amazon. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.

He has also invested in aerospace company Blue Origin and venture capital firm Nash Holdings - the ownership vehicle for American media outlet The Washington Post.

Who is is Amit Bhatia? Bhatia is a entrepreneur with his roots in India and is from the investment banking background. Bhatia is married to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia - daughter of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

The 46-year-old manages a multi-asset investment firm called AyBe Capital. It invests in range of diversified sectors including technology, media, property and real estate, consumer retail, and health.

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Liverpool football news The Reds finished fifth in the previous season and recently lost to Monaco 2-3 in a pre-season friendly. According to a Yahoo Sports report, Liverpool are likely to let go Japanese Wataru endo before the end of summer transfer window. The report states that the 33-year-old is not in plans of manager Andoni Iraola's long-term plans at Anfield.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in