Amazon founder Jeff Bezos part of consortium that buys minority stake at Premier League football club Liverpool

Liverpool's owners have agreed to sell a minority stake in the Premier League football club to a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. US-based Fenway Sports Group, owners of the 20-time English champions, said they had agreed the deal with 1892 Holdings, a consortium led by British-Indian millionaire Amit Bhatia and also featuring Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, who co-founded Facebook.

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“Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a global sports, media, entertainment, and real estate company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a minority equity stake in Liverpool F.C. to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia, with investments from Amit Bhatia and the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports (a K5 Global Fund), with Jeff Bezos as the lead investor in the K5 Sports fund, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin,” Liverpool said in a statement.

According to reports, the stake acquired by the consortium is around one-third of the club. American tycoon Bezos is the fourth-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $256 billion.

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Bezos is not expected to join Liverpool's expanded board of directors, which will reportedly feature Bhatia as the Premier League club's vice-chairman. But Bryan Baum, founder of the venture capital firm K5 Sports, which Bezos is using to invest in Liverpool, is set to become an Anfield board member, alongside Saverin's wife Elaine.

"Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club's long-term interests in mind. That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world," FSG president Mike Gordon said Friday.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special."

Liverpool's brand value rises high The deal is believed to place Liverpool's value at between £5 billion ($6.8 bn) and £6 billion. With several weeks until the Premier League transfer window closes, the new investment could be a boost to Reds boss Andoni Iraola as he looks to strengthen his squad for the new season.

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Bhatia has extensive experience of football boardrooms after serving as QPR co-owner for 18 years before stepping away from the English Championship club once his Liverpool link became public knowledge.

"We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG. We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield," Bhatia said.

"To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege. We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come."