American Eagle collaborates with Travis Kelce on new campaign featuring rising sports stars

American Eagle Outfitters has announced a limited-edition collaboration with NFL star Travis Kelce, just one day after his high-profile proposal to singer Taylor Swift.

The new collection, created in partnership with Kelce’s Tru Kolors streetwear brand, is titled Live to Play and features a roster of rising athletes from across the sporting world.

The timing of the launch appears calculated, with Kelce’s public profile at an all-time high. According to data from SponsorUnited, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently the team’s top endorser, with sponsorship revenue for the franchise increasing by 59% since 2021.

“American Eagle and Travis Kelce were destined to collaborate,” said AEO President Jennifer Foyle in a statement. “An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation – that’s what I call a win.”

The Live to Play campaign includes appearances from tennis player Anna Frey, basketball prospects Azzi Fudd and Kiyan Anthony, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

The casting of a diverse group of athletes signals a deliberate move by American Eagle to promote inclusivity following criticism of its previous campaign.

Earlier this year, the brand’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad generated controversy over its perceived emphasis on white beauty standards. In contrast, the Kelce campaign appears to take a more cautious approach, focusing on sport, representation, and cultural relevance.