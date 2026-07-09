Andrey Santos contract: Manchester United agree £50m deal to sign Brazilian midfielder from Chelsea

Manchester United have agreed a £50 million deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The package breaks down into £48 million guaranteed, with £2 million in add-ons, while Chelsea retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause in any future sale.
Santos is now preparing to undergo a medical at the club. The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama but has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg. He featured in 43 matches for Chelsea across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.
The move addresses a clear need in Mchester United’s engine room. Casemiro departed at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte faces a long-term absence after suffering an injury during Uruguay’s World Cup campaign. Another Brazilian midfielder, Ederson from Atalanta, is also expected to complete a transfer to Old Trafford in the coming days.
United’s attention has also turned to the left wing, where Crysencio Summerville is the clear priority. Initial exploratory talks have taken place with West Ham, though Tottenham are understood to be monitoring the Dutch international closely. United previously lost out on midfield target Mateus Fernandes to Spurs this summer and are keen to avoid a repeat.
The club hopes to part-fund a move for Summerville through the potential sale of Marcus Rashford. The forward is due to return to Old Trafford after England’s post-World Cup break, though his arrival could be delayed well into August depending on how far the national team progresses. There remains a possibility that Rashford could stay and play a squad role.
Any pursuit of Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall has been placed on hold until further midfield options are secured.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.