Andrey Santos contract: Manchester United agree £50m deal to sign Brazilian midfielder from Chelsea

Manchester United have agreed a £50 million deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The package breaks down into £48 million guaranteed, with £2 million in add-ons, while Chelsea retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause in any future sale.
Santos is now preparing to undergo a medical at the club. The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama but has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg. He featured in 43 matches for Chelsea across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.
The move addresses a clear need in Mchester United’s engine room. Casemiro departed at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte faces a long-term absence after suffering an injury during Uruguay’s World Cup campaign. Another Brazilian midfielder, Ederson from Atalanta, is also expected to complete a transfer to Old Trafford in the coming days.
United’s attention has also turned to the left wing, where Crysencio Summerville is the clear priority. Initial exploratory talks have taken place with West Ham, though Tottenham are understood to be monitoring the Dutch international closely. United previously lost out on midfield target Mateus Fernandes to Spurs this summer and are keen to avoid a repeat.
The club hopes to part-fund a move for Summerville through the potential sale of Marcus Rashford. The forward is due to return to Old Trafford after England’s post-World Cup break, though his arrival could be delayed well into August depending on how far the national team progresses. There remains a possibility that Rashford could stay and play a squad role.
Any pursuit of Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall has been placed on hold until further midfield options are secured.
(More to follow)