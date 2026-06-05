Andy Robertson joins Tottenham Hotspur on free transfer from Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Andy Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool. The 32-year-old Scotland captain will link up with manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad after the 2026 World Cup as the club continues to rebuild following a difficult Premier League season. The move gives Spurs an experienced left-back who has won major honours and is seen as someone who can add leadership qualities to the group.

Advertisement

How the transfer came together Tottenham Hotspur had attempted to sign Andy Robertson during the January window, but Liverpool blocked the deal because they felt they did not have enough defensive cover. Interest from Serie A club Juventus emerged in recent days, yet that approach also failed to produce an agreement. With his contract at Anfield expiring, Robertson became a free agent and has now chosen to continue his career in north London.

Also Read | Arne Slot leaves Liverpool immediately; Andoni Iraola favourite to take over

Andy Robertson’s message to Tottenham fans Andy Robertson recorded a short video while preparing with Scotland in America ahead of the World Cup. He spoke directly to the club’s supporters.

“Hi Tottenham fans, it’s me, Andy Robertson, here. I’m not in Glasgow, I’m in America preparing for the World Cup,” Robertson said in a video message.

Advertisement

“But I just wanted to send you a quick message to say I cannot wait to play for you guys, I cannot wait to meet you guys, I can’t wait to play in the stadium for the first time in front of you and I’m already looking forward to next season.”

Advertisement

He will captain Scotland at their first World Cup since 1998 this summer before joining his new club.

Roberto De Zerbi welcomes the signing Manager Roberto De Zerbi has long admired Robertson and believes the player will bring important qualities to the squad.

“Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years, and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team,” De Zerbi said in a statement.

“He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch.

“I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him.”

Advertisement

Sporting director highlights leadership qualities Spurs sporting director Johan Lange also praised the signing and stressed both Robertson’s playing ability and his character.

“First and foremost, he is an outstanding left-back, one of the best of all time in the Premier League, and someone who will improve our squad,” Spurs’ sporting director Johan Lange said.

“In addition, his quality, character and leadership have been evident throughout a career in which he has regularly competed for and won major honours.

“We are excited for Andy’s new chapter with us and look forward to having him here after the World Cup.”

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah bids tearful goodbye to Anfield amid standing ovation

Andy Robertson’s record during nine years at Liverpool Andy Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 and went on to make 378 appearances, providing 69 assists. He played a key role in winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the Club World Cup. His consistency and attacking contributions from the left-back position made him one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League during that period.

Advertisement

What the move means for Tottenham Hotspur The club views the 32-year-old as a potential member of their leadership group, with an emphasis on adding strong characters to the squad. After captaining Scotland at the World Cup, Andy Robertson is expected to provide stability at left-back and help support the younger players as De Zerbi continues to reshape the team for the new season.

The free transfer allows Tottenham to add proven quality without paying a fee, giving them a player with major trophy experience and international leadership credentials.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.