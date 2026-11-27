Leeds United confirmed on Friday, 27 November 2026, that Japan international midfielder Ao Tanaka has signed a new contract keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2029. The 28-year-old follows teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin in committing his long-term future to the club.

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Tanaka originally arrived on a four-year deal in August 2024 that ran until 2028; he has now agreed to remain for an additional season.

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From Championship title winner to Premier League regular Ao Tanaka joined Leeds United from Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2024 while the club was competing in the Championship. He made his debut in a home victory over Hull City, later scored in the reverse fixture, and claimed Goal of the Season. Across 43 Championship appearances, he was voted Players’ Player of the Season as Leeds secured promotion.

In the club’s first season back in the Premier League, he featured 33 times in all competitions and scored four goals as Leeds finished 14th. Two of those league strikes came against Chelsea and Liverpool. He also netted twice during an FA Cup run that carried Leeds to the semi-finals.

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A key figure in Daniel Farke’s midfield this season Ao Tanaka has already made 12 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign. Those include an assist at Brighton and Hove Albion and a deflected goal in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. Notably, he has started nine of Leeds’ 11 league matches and appeared in 10, with Daniel Farke’s side sitting seventh in the table.

On the international stage, Ao Tanaka held 38 caps for Japan before this year’s World Cup and played three times as Japan reached the last 32. He has since moved to 47 caps following the October and November international windows.

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What Ao Tanaka said after signing Speaking to the club’s official channel, LUTV, after putting pen to paper, Ao Tanaka said: “I am so happy to accept my contract. I feel so comfortable to play for Leeds United. My team-mates, fans, everyone helped me on the pitch, so I enjoy playing football with Leeds United. I am so happy.”

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He also reflected on the step up in standard. “Especially physicality and intensity is a different level than before,” he said. “It is not easy to adapt to the club, the league, the football, but this is a massive challenge for me, and then I could improve my quality as a footballer.”

Leeds closed its statement by saying the club was “delighted to see Ao extend his time at Elland Road.” The new deal means a midfielder signed from Germany two years ago will now spend a fifth season at the club, remaining until the summer of 2029.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.